Lower-house approves the implementation of digital vignettes for motorway tolls

The Chamber of Deputies has voted for the implementation a of digital motorway toll system that should give drivers the opportunity to purchase vignettes online or via an application by January 2021. The new system is set to completely replace the paper coupons which are in use now. Furthermore, hybrid cars, as well as those using electric or hydrogen instead of regular fuel, are exempt from the charge.
Another proposal, which planned to increase the cost of digital vignettes from CZK 1,500 to CZK 2,000, did not pass.
