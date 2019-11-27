Lower house approves simplification of taxi service rules which could favour alternate carriers

Taxi service rules in the Czech Republic are likely to change in favour of alternative carriers after the Chamber of Deputies voted in favour of an amendment to the Road Transport Act, despite strong lobbying by the Czech Association of Taxi Drivers against the change, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The legislation counts on abolishing the requirement of every taxi having a taximeter, with a simple app sufficing instead. In addition such cars will not be required to have a taxi designation fitted on their roofs. Districts will lose their right to set colour and size rules on the service providers’ vehicles.
The legislation is yet to be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.
