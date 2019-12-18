Lower house approves legislation allowing courts to sanction breeders guilty of animal cruelty

The Chamber of Deputies has voted in favour of a bill that would give courts the power to prohibit breeders from keeping animals for up to 10 years in cases of animal cruelty and up to 20 years for companies. A group of 80 MPs originally intended the legislation to increase the prison sentence for animal torture and their illegal breeding from five to eight years. However, the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs rejected the proposal.

The new legislation is primarily aimed at individuals and companies who run commercial animal breeding facilities such as puppy farms. These animals are often held in small cages under unsanitary conditions. According to the State veterinary administration, cases of animal cruelty reports and convictions increased last year.