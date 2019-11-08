Lower house approves bill on digital services

The Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill that will enable Czech citizens to communicate with state institutions electronically as of 2020.

According to the proposed law on digital services people will also no longer have to provide the same information to different institutions, and civil servants will be expected to seek it out themselves from electronic registers.

Paper forms will be preserved, mainly for the sake of senior citizens.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by the president. The process is expected to be smooth.