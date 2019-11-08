Broadcast Archive

Lower house approves bill on digital services

Daniela Lazarová
08-11-2019
The Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill that will enable Czech citizens to communicate with state institutions electronically as of 2020.

According to the proposed law on digital services people will also no longer have to provide the same information to different institutions, and civil servants will be expected to seek it out themselves from electronic registers.

Paper forms will be preserved, mainly for the sake of senior citizens.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by the president. The process is expected to be smooth.

Related articles
Vojtěch Filip, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

Poll suggests Communists would not get into lower house for first time

For the first time in its history the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia has polled below the minimum 5 percent threshold necessary…
Photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

Level of digitalization in public administration considered inadequate

The present level of digitization in public administration will be woefully inadequate in three to five years according to a survey…
Miloslav Kala at Machu Picchu, photo: Janek Kroupa / Czech Radio

Machu Picchu visit puts MPs’ travel expenses in spotlight

The subject of MPs’ travel expenses is in the spotlight after Czech Radio reported that a group of legislators visited an exotic tourist…
More
 
 
 
 
