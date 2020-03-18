Long lines forming at border crossings with Poland and Slovakia

Long lines of trucks have been forming on the open border crossings with Poland and Slovakia since the two countries introduced strict border controls in connection with the coronavirus pandemic at the start of this week.

The lines on the Nachod- Kudowa Slone crossing with Poland – the only crossing which the Polish authorities have left open -are reported to be 25 to 30 km long, with no rest and hygiene facilities for truck drivers on the way in the form of refreshment stalls or toilets.

Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček said at Tuesday’s press briefing that he was aware of the problem and would talk to his Polish counterpart about possible ways of alleviating it.