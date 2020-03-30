Broadcast Archive

Lockdown on 21 villages in Olomouc region lifted

Daniela Lazarová
30-03-2020
The authorities have lifted the lockdown on 21 villages in the Olomouc region a fortnight after it was introduced.

The lockdown ended on Sunday at midnight following a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases registered.

Those who are not in quarantine are once again free to leave the village while observing the given nation-wide restrictions that are still in place.

Trains have once again started stopping in the said villages and people can now travel to work or to buy groceries further afield.

 
 
 
 
 
 
