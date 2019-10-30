Local dollar millionaires expect crisis inside two years

Dollar millionaires in the Czech Republic and Slovakia believe the next economic crisis is likely to arrive in two years or less, suggests the latest edition of the annual Wealth Report compiled by J&T Banka. One in 10 of those surveyed believe a crisis will come within the next 12 months. However, the respondents in the study do not expect the next economic downturn to have as much impact as the crash of 2008.

Hardly any of the 165 Czech and 117 Slovak clients of the bank with savings of at least CZK 23 million said they did not foresee an economic crisis within the next five years.