Broadcast Archive

Local dollar millionaires expect crisis inside two years

Ian Willoughby
30-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Dollar millionaires in the Czech Republic and Slovakia believe the next economic crisis is likely to arrive in two years or less, suggests the latest edition of the annual Wealth Report compiled by J&T Banka. One in 10 of those surveyed believe a crisis will come within the next 12 months. However, the respondents in the study do not expect the next economic downturn to have as much impact as the crash of 2008.

Hardly any of the 165 Czech and 117 Slovak clients of the bank with savings of at least CZK 23 million said they did not foresee an economic crisis within the next five years.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: cooldesign, FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Czechia drops to 157th place in World Bank building permit clearance ranking

The Czech Republic has dropped a peg to 157th place among 190 countries when it comes to the ease of obtaining a building permit, according…
Illustrative photo: skeeze / Pixabay, CC0

Study: Over 50 percent of Czechs willing to move for work

Over 50 percent of Czech employees are willing to move for work. According to a new survey carried out by employment agency Randstadt,…
Photo: Jipido82, Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0

Deloitte: Housing rents in Czech capital up nearly 50 pct since 2014

Average housing rents in the Czech capital increased by nearly 50 percent over the past five years, according to an analysis by Deloitte, commissioned…
More
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 