Living standard of Czechs growing

The living standard of Czechs has grown significantly since the country joined the EU fifteen years ago, the results of a Eurostat survey indicate.

When the Czech Republic entered the EU in 2004, the living standard of Czechs was at 69 percent of the EU average, in 2017 it reached 83 percent, according to Eurostat data.

The data also show that consumer prices in the Czech Republic are closer to the EU average than wages.

Malta, Estonia and Lithuania are reported to have made similar progress.