Little Mole creator’s granddaughter drops licensing appeal

The granddaughter of Zdeněk Miler, creator of the famous Little Mole cartoon character, has withdrawn her appeal to the Supreme Court over licensing rights.

Karolína Milerová had been trying to win the rights to the Krteček character, as its known in Czech, for more than eight years. She reportedly has now struck a deal with other heirs.

Last March, the High Court in Prague ruled that a contract she signed with her grandfather shortly before his death in 2011 was invalid.

The judges upheld an earlier appeal by a woman who had been authorised to administer Miler’s work five years earlier.