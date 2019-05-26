Little-known work by Czech painter František Kupka on auction in Prague

A work by Czech painter František Kupka, a pioneer of the abstraction movement and master of symbolism, is up for auction at Prague's Žofín Palace.

The painting, which has a starting price of 28 million crowns, had been in a private collection. The auction house catalogue estimates the sale price at 40-60 million crowns.

Auctioneers say the painting is a pure example of geometric abstraction and among his most important works, a counterpart of which is in the Czech National Gallery collection in Prague.