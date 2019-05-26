Little-known work by Czech painter František Kupka on auction in Prague

A work by Czech painter František Kupka, a pioneer of the abstraction movement and master of symbolism, is up for auction at Prague's Žofín Palace.
The painting, which has a starting price of 28 million crowns, had been in a private collection. The auction house catalogue estimates the sale price at 40-60 million crowns.
Auctioneers say the painting is a pure example of geometric abstraction and among his most important works, a counterpart of which is in the Czech National Gallery collection in Prague.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments