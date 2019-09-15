Lipová named Village of the Year 2019

The title Village of the Year for 2019 has gone to Lipová in the Usti region. Ratibor, located in the Zlín region, Moravia, came second and Libovice in Central Bohemia placed third.
The criteria include civic activities and social life, maintenance of buildings, energy sources and greenery. 206 villages competed for the title this year.
The competition aims to draw attention to small municipalities and encourage people living in the countryside to take an active part in the development of their village. The title has been awarded since 1995.
