Lion kills private owner in Moravia

Daniela Lazarová
05-03-2019
A lion attacked and killed its owner in Moravia early on Tuesday.

The breeder, who kept two lions without the required permits from the veterinary authorities, was found dead in the lions’ cage.

The police had to shoot a male lion and a lioness who was expecting young in order to get to the breeder.

The incident is being investigated.

 
 
 
 
