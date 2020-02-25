Liechtenstein royal loses appeal for return of Czech forest land

The Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation has lost another legal battle with the Czech state over some 600 hectares of forest land confiscated after World War II.

The Constitutional Court upheld a previous verdict rejecting the Foundation’s claim that the state is unlawfully using forest land near Říčany, central Bohemia.

The Foundation will therefore now “seek justice in international courts and international institutions”, its local media representative said in a press release.

During WWII, Germany seized property belonging to Prince Franz Joseph II of Liechtenstein. After the war, on the basis of the Beneš Decrees, Czechoslovakia confiscated the land, claiming he acquired German citizenship in the 1930s and was a Nazi collaborator.