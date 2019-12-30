Lidice massacre survivor Miloslava Kalibová dies at 96

Miloslava Kalibová, one of the last survivors of the Lidice massacre, has died at the age of 96. As a nineteen- year-old Kalibová saw her father executed by the Nazis and spent almost three years with her mother and sister in the concentration camp in Ravensbrück. She returned to Czechoslovakia after the war.

Through her life Kalibová worked tirelessly to bear witness of the atrocities of the Holocaust, sharing her experience with schoolchildren and adults in numerous lectures and debates.

Seven years ago she and other Lidice survivors met with German president Joachim Gauck. Her funeral will take place on January 7, in Prague’s Motol crematorium.