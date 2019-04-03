Liberec and Kometa get Extraliga playoffs semi-finals underway

Ian Willoughby
03-04-2019
The semi-finals in the playoffs of the Czech ice hockey Extraliga start on Wednesday evening with the opening game between the Liberec White Tigers and Kometa Brno.

The other best-of-seven series pits Třinec against Plzeň and begins on Thursday. Kometa are the reigning champions and all four clubs have lifted the Extraliga title at some point in the last eight seasons.

