Letní Letná new circus fest begins with ‘sky walk’ over the Vltava

Brian Kenety
14-08-2019
The annual Letní Letná festival in Prague begins on Wednesday evening with a ‘sky walk’ by tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga, who will attempt to cross the Vltava River at a height of 35 metres.

The 16th edition of the popular festival features some of the world’s best contemporary circus acts, along with puppet shows, cabaret acts and breath-taking acrobatic performances. It runs until September 1st.

 
 
 
