Lendl no longer coaching Zverev

Former world number 1, Ivan Lendl, who coached Alexander Zverev to his only major title at the ATP Tour Finals last November, has announced that their cooperation is over, effective immediately.
One of the most successful partnerships in the annals of tennis ended on a sour note, with Zverev accusing Lendl of not devoting himself properly to the job and Lendl saying Zverev’s off-court issues prevented him from working in a way that was consistent with Lendl’s philosophy.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Former Huawei employees say client information was discussed at Chinese embassy
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings
Prague’s Žižkov TV Tower set for videomapping of Apollo 11 moon launch, landing
More protection for Prague’s Lennon wall after tourist agencies organise spray painting