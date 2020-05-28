Legiovlak mobile museum to return to tracks next week

A mobile museum on rails known as Legiovlak will return to the tracks on Tuesday. The replica of a train used by Czechoslovak legionnaires in Russia has been stopping at Czech towns and cities for several years now, spreading awareness of Czechoslovak Legions and their contribution to the creation of an independent Czechoslovak state.
By the end of November, the Legiovlak is scheduled to make a week-long stop in more than two dozen towns and cities around the country. Its first stop next week will be the West Bohemian town of Plasy, near Pilsen.
