Legendary U.S. saxophonist Charles Lloyd to perform in Prague

The legendary US saxophonist Charles Lloyd is set to perform at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall on Thursday night as part of the annual Strings of Autumn festival. The concert, featuring Lloyd’s current quintet, marks 52 years since his first performance in the capital and eight years since he last appeared at the Strings of Autumn festival.
The jazz-rock musician, who turned 81 this year, started his career playing in famous blues bands such as Howlin’ Wolf and BB.King, before forming a succession of his own groups. He also played for the legendary bands The Doors and The Beach Boys.
