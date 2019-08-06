Legendary Czech striker Josef Kadraba dies at 85

The legendary Czech striker Josef Kadraba has died at the age of 85, the football club Slavia Prague reported on Twitter on Monday.

Kadraba played for Slavia in the years 1965-1967 helping the club return to the first league.

He played 17 matches for the Czechoslovak national team, scoring 9 goals altogether.

In the 1962 FIFA World Cup he scored a decisive goal against Yugoslavia, helping the Czechoslovak team win the silver medal.