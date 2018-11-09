Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy to perform in Prague

Ruth Fraňková
09-11-2018
American blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy is set to perform at Prague’s Lucerna Music Hall on Friday. The 82-year-old bluesman is the last living exponent of Chicago blues and has been a major inspiration for other guitarists, including Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards or Eric Clapton. His most recent album, called “The Blues Is Alive And Well” was released in June.

 
 
 
