Legend of Czech athletics Dana Zátopková dies at 97

The great Czech athlete Dana Zátopková has died in Prague at the age of 97, a representative of the Dukla sports club told iRozhlas.cz on Friday. Zátopková won gold in the javelin for Czechoslovakia at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki and also took silver at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

She became European javelin champion in 1954 and 1958 and set a new world record at the age of 35, making her the oldest women to break one at an outdoor athletics event.

Dana Zátopková was the widow of the famous runner Emil Zátopek, who himself won three golds at Helsinki.