Ledecká wins sixth place in World Cup combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

Ester Ledecká won sixth place in a World Cup combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on Sunday and ranked among the top ten in another skiing discipline. She came fifth in the super-G, and sixth in the slalom. The winner was Italian Federica Brignone.
Ledecká won the gold medal in super-G in alpine skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in a historic upset.
