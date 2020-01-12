Broadcast Archive

Ledecká wins sixth place in World Cup combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

Daniela Lazarová
12-01-2020
Ester Ledecká won sixth place in a World Cup combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on Sunday and ranked among the top ten in another skiing discipline. She came fifth in the super-G, and sixth in the slalom. The winner was Italian Federica Brignone.

Ledecká won the gold medal in super-G in alpine skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in a historic upset.

 
 
