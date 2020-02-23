Broadcast Archive

Ledecká comes third in World Cup combined event in Crans-Montana

Ruth Fraňková
23-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Ester Ledecká came third in a World Cup combined event in Switzerland’s Crans Montana on Sunday. The 24-year-old came fourth in the super-G and sixth in the slalom. It is the third time Ledecká reached the podium in a World Cup skiing event. The winner was Italian Federica Brignone, who currently leads the World Cup overall standings.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 