Ledecká comes fourth in second downhill at Lake Louise

Czech skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecká finished fourth in the second women’s World Cup downhill at Lake Louise on Saturday.
The race was won by Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was second, followed by Francesca Marsaglia of Italy.
It is the second-best result in the Alpine Ski World Cup for Ledecká, who was the surprise winner of Friday's season-opening downhill, clinching victory from the 26th starting position.
