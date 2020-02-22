Ledecká comes fifth in Crans-Montana downhill

The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecká finished fifth in the second downhill of the Alpine Skiing World Cup at Switzerland’s Crans Montana on Saturday. It is the fifth time the Czech skier finished in the top ten this season.

The race was won by the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who crossed the line in 1: 27.73. Her compatriot Corinne Suter finished in the second place, and currently leads the Downhill standing on Ester Ledecká by 155 points.