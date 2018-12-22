Ledecká becomes Sportsperson of Year by record margin

Double Olympic champion Ester Ledecká has been crowned Czech Sportsperson of the Year. The 23-year-old came first in the poll of sports journalists by a record margin after stunning the world at the Winter Olympics in February with gold in both alpine skiing’s super-G category and the snowboard parallel giant slalom.

Speed skater Martina Sáblíková finished second in the poll, ahead of biathlonist Michal Krčmář in third. Sáblíková took silver in the 5000m at the Winter Olympics while Krčmář earned silver in biathlon sprint.