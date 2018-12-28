Leading researcher urges greater accent on technological development

The deputy head of the Council for Research, Development and Innovation, Karel Havlíček, has criticized the authorities for presenting the country abroad as a land of beer and crystal glass, arguing that the future lies in technological development.

In an interview for the CTK news agency Havlíček said the government should make better use of European funds in advancing technological development and promote the country’s successes in the field better.

Who knows that the Czech Republic has over 500 experts working in the field of artificial intelligence, Havlíček says arguing that video spots advertising the Czech Republic as a land of beer and ceramics are hopelessly outlived and the money spent on them is wasted.