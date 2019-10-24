Leading opposition politicians to be absent from award-giving ceremony at Prague Castle

A number of leading opposition politicians will not be attending the traditional award-giving ceremony at Prague Castle on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th.
According to the ctk news agency they were either not invited or will refuse the invitation in protest against President Zeman’s behaviour.
The leader of TOP 09 Jiří Pospíšil, who failed to receive an invitation, said Zeman was denigrating the holiday by awarding his friends and failing to invite his critics to what should be a state ceremony on the country’s Independence Day.
The head of the Civic Democrats Petr Fiala and the leader of the Pirate Party Ivan Bartoš likewise failed to get an invitation.
