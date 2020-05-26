Leading epidemiologist approved as government’s commissioner for research in health sciences

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula, who headed of the country’s Central Crisis Staff in the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis in March is to serve as Government Commissioner for Research in Health Sciences. He was approved in the post by the cabinet on Monday.
Mr. Prymula, who spearheaded the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the country, will leave his post at the Health Ministry on May 31. His departure is linked to past conflicts with Health Minister Adam Vojtěch.
The prime minister created the post of Government Commissioner for Research in Health Sciences specifically for him, in an effort to keep the country’s leading epidemiologist in the public sector.
