Leaders: Taxing compensation could cause churches’ demise

The taxation of financial compensation paid to churches in lieu of properties not returned in restitution could have dire consequences for faith groups, religious leaders have said. In a statement on Wednesday, the chairs of the Czech Bishops’ Conference, the Ecumenical Council of Churches and the Federation of Jewish Communities said the move could cause churches serious financial problems or even result in their demise.

The church leaders said the bill mandating such taxation was immoral and unconstitutional.

MPs on Tuesday overrode a Senate veto on the legislation. A tax on compensation was a condition of the Communists for supporting a minority cabinet of ANO and the Social Democrats.