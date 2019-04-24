Le Pen and Wilders due to speak in central Prague on Thursday

Ian Willoughby
24-04-2019
A heightened police presence is planned for central Prague on Thursday, with anti-European Union politicians due to speak at a gathering held by the Czech party Freedom and Direct Democracy. France’s Marie Le Pen and Geert Wilders from the Netherlands will speak at a protest on Wenceslas Square against what organisers call the dictate of the EU. Italy’s Matteo Salvini will send a video greeting.

Opponents of the anti-EU meeting are due to hold counter-protests nearby. One has been dubbed the Noise Olympics and attendees plan to use various objects to cause a commotion.

