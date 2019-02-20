Lawyer: No basis for stripping professor of title over plagiarism

Charles University academic Martin Kovář may not be removed from the post of professor despite being found guilty of plagiarism by an ethical commission at the university’s Faculty of Arts. The university’s vice rector and lawyer Aleš Gerloch says there is no basis in Czech law for stripping Mr. Kovář of the titles of professor or docent, a second qualification he holds.

Mr. Kovář, who is the head of the Institute of World History at Charles University, stood down as vice rector in December following accusations of plagiarism from three doctoral students.