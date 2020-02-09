Lawmakers planning fifth firearms amnesty

Czech lawmaker are planning a fifth firearms amnesty for people who possess illegally-held weapons.

The lower house is expected to approve the amnesty within changes to the gun law, which are being made to bring the country in line with EU regulations.

The head of the defence committee in the lower house, Jana Černochová, argues that weapons amnesties are a more effective means of netting illegal weapons than reprisals.

During the previous four amnesties people returned thousands of unregistered weapons.