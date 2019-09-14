Law on cash registers extended to remaining businesses

The lower house has approved a bill extending the law on electronic cash registers, in other words a duty to report sales electronically, to a category of firms that are not yet subject to it, among others to craftsmen, doctors, lawyers, hairdressers and taxi drivers.

The amendment will allow small businesses with sales of up to 600,000 crowns to record sales in off-line mode using paper receipts. At the same time some services and goods, such as, catering, cleaning services or home care will move to the lowest 10% VAT rate.

Opposition parties, which have criticized the law as a bureaucratic burden on entrepreneurs are preparing to file a complaint against it at the Constitutional Court.

The law on electronic cash registers was introduced in 2016 to counter the grey economy and tax fraud. Prime Minister Babiš claims it has brought results and increased state revenues.