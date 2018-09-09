Latin pop star Ricky Martin to perform in Prague on Sunday.

Ruth Fraňková
09-09-2018
Latin pop star Ricky Martin is set to perform in Prague’s O2 Arena on Sunday. According to organizers, he is going to sing both in Spanish and English, and will perform all his greatest hits.

The Puerto-Rican singer shot to international fame in 1999 after releasing his single ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ which has sold over eight million copies and is one of the best-selling singles of all time. The Prague concert will be Martin’s first appearance in the Czech Republic.

