Broadcast Archive

Last year second warmest in Czech Republic since 1961

Ian Willoughby
08-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Last year was the second warmest in the Czech Republic since 1961, according to data published on Wednesday by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The daily average temperature in 2019 was 9.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

The hottest year since 1961 was 2018. The years 2014 and 2015 are tied for third hottest year in almost six decades.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 