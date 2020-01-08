Last year second warmest in Czech Republic since 1961

Last year was the second warmest in the Czech Republic since 1961, according to data published on Wednesday by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The daily average temperature in 2019 was 9.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

The hottest year since 1961 was 2018. The years 2014 and 2015 are tied for third hottest year in almost six decades.