Last year hottest on Czech territory since 1961

Ian Willoughby
03-01-2019
2018 was the hottest year on the territory of today’s Czech Republic since 1961. According to freshly released data from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, the average daily temperature last year was 9.6 degrees Celsius. That was 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average.

With the exception of February and March, above-average temperatures were recorded on Czech territory every month last year. April and May saw particularly high temperatures, with both the warmest since 1961.

 
