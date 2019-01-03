Last year hottest on Czech territory since 1961

2018 was the hottest year on the territory of today’s Czech Republic since 1961. According to freshly released data from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, the average daily temperature last year was 9.6 degrees Celsius. That was 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average.
With the exception of February and March, above-average temperatures were recorded on Czech territory every month last year. April and May saw particularly high temperatures, with both the warmest since 1961.
