Last Czech RAF pilot General Emil Boček hospitalized

WWII veteran and the last surviving Czech pilot who flew with the RAF Emil Boček has been hospitalized with heart problems.

The 96-year-old Boček, who is due to receive the country’s highest state distinction, the Order of the White Lion, from President Zeman on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day, October 28th, was admitted to the cardio ward of the Brno faculty hospital on Friday.

He has previously received a lower order of the country’s highest state distinction and was promoted to the highest rank in the Czech Army during the end-of-war celebrations in May of this year.

On his 93rd birthday General Boček, took to the skies in a Spitfire more than seven decades after his last flight in the iconic plane.

The 93-year-old veteran took off from the Biggin Hill airport in Kent, and spent twenty-five minutes up in the air, piloting the aircraft himself for a short while once it was airborne.