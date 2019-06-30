Last Czech Air Force training mission leaves Iraq

After three years of service, the Czech military's air advisory team has finished training Iraqi forces in the use of Czech made L-159 attack jets. The last training unit returned home on Saturday evening, the Czech News Agency reports, citing the press office of the country's general staff. The Czech Air Force is set to continue supporting its Iraqi counterparts, but in a more limited function.

The Iraqi Air Force ordered its first L-159 jets in 2014. They were used successfully in combat against the Islamic State.