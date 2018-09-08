Largest ever performance of Bartered Bride staged in Pilsen

Thousands of people attended an open-air performance of The Bartered Bride in the West Bohemian town of Pilsen on Friday evening. The largest ever performance of Bedřich Smetana’s popular opera was staged on the town’s central square as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia. The performance ended with the sound of bells from the Cathedral of St. Bartholomew, which is located on the square.