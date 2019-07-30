Large tender issued for removal of illegal billboards

The Roads and Motorways Directorate has launched a tender process for a contract to remove almost 200 billboards from the side of Czech motorways. Around 1,000 roadside billboards have already been taken down since a ban on them came in almost two years ago, but several hundred remain.

Directorate spokesperson Jan Studecký said the new tender was the biggest yet. There were around 1,500 billboards by Czech motorways when they were prohibited in September 2017. Of that number, 845 have been removed by their owners. However, owners continue to erect new ones or to bring back old ones and move still others, Mr. Studecký said.