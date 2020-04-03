Broadcast Archive

Large supermarkets could open up for Easter

Tom McEnchroe
03-04-2020
Supermarkets with a capacity larger than 200 square meters could open to the public during the Easter period, the spokesman of the Czech Trade Inspection Authority Jiří Frölich told news site Lidovky.cz on Wednesday.

The loosening of the statewide quarantine measures would only be allowed for supermarkets selling foodstuffs.

 
 
