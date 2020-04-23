Large-scale collective immunity study gets underway in Czechia

A cross-sectional collective study aimed at establishing the level of Covid-19 infection within the population has got underway in the Czech Republic. As of Thursday morning, people can get tested at testing points in Prague, Brno and Litoměřice. On Friday, blanket testing will also be launched in the Moravian towns of Olomouc, Litovel and Uničov.

Altogether, some 27,000 people from all parts of the country with different recorded levels of Covid-19 infection will be tested. While certain target groups have been selected by the Czech Statistics Office and the Academy of Sciences, people have been encouraged to voluntarily take part in the study. The results are expected to be available at the beginning of May.