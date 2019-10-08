Broadcast Archive

Large percentage of felons with ankle tags breach rules

Ian Willoughby
08-10-2019
Up to 40 percent of felons fitted with electronic ankle tags in the Czech Republic fail to comply with the rules surrounding their usage, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. The most frequent transgressions are breaking the tags and late arrivals.

Around 10 percent of those ordered to wear the bracelets regularly break regulations.

Since the system was fully introduced in this country in September last year around 300 people have been fitted with electronic tags.

 
