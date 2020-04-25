Large numbers of Praguers visit reopened farmers markets

Large numbers of people came out onto the streets on Saturday to visit farmers markets, newly reopened as part of the first series of government easing on coronavirus quarantine restrictions, news site iDnes.cz reports.

Photographic images show Prague's popular market location on Naplavka near Palackeho square, flooded by the public. Due to the cramped nature of the spaces, social distancing rules are hard to maintain, iDnes.cz writes, but discipline is being kept where possible.

Disinfectants and single-use gloves are available at some locations.