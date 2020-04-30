Large music festivals will not take place

Large music festivals which traditionally attract thousands of fans will not be able to take place until mid-October, Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek said after Thursday’s cabinet session.

The government has proposed an amendment to the law according to which organizers of large cultural events will be able to offer vouchers for future cultural events, instead of reimbursing tickets sold. Cultural events of up to 100 people will be able to take place as of May 11.