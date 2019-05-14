Lake Malawi to represent Czech Republic in first Eurovision semi-final

Ian Willoughby
14-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The group Lake Malawi will represent the Czech Republic in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, performing the song Friend of a Friend. If they do well, singer-songwriter Albert Černý’s band will qualify for Saturday’s final.

Last year Mikolas Josef achieved the best ever result for a Czech entrant in Eurovision when he came sixth in the final.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31