Lake Malawi to represent Czech Republic in first Eurovision semi-final

The group Lake Malawi will represent the Czech Republic in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, performing the song Friend of a Friend. If they do well, singer-songwriter Albert Černý’s band will qualify for Saturday’s final.
Last year Mikolas Josef achieved the best ever result for a Czech entrant in Eurovision when he came sixth in the final.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years