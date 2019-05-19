Lake Malawi 11th in Eurovision Song Contest

The Czech indie-pop band Lake Malawi placed 11th in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

The popular band, fronted by singer-songwriter Albert Černý, competed with the song Friend of a Friend.

Lake Malawi scored 157 points from the jury and just 7 from international viewers.

The winner was Duncan Laurence from The Netherlands who got 492 points.

He scored 231 from the jury and 261 from viewers, winning the contest by 27 points.

Italy finished second with 465 and Russia third with 369 points.