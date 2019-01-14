Lack of nurses seen as greatest problem facing Czech health sector

The greatest problem the Czech health system is currently facing is a lack of nurses, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch and President Miloš Zeman agreed after a meeting on Sunday at the president’s Lány residency. Laying out his plans for 2019, the health minister said he wanted to increase shift rewards for nurses by CZK 5,000. Both men also agreed on the necessity of digitising the health sector. CZK 320 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Health in 2019, CZK 23 billion more than last year.